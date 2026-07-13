The Super Saturday debate is over for another year - and still it's the problem no-one has a clue how to fix

You say you want a revolution. Well, you know, we all want to change the world.

If, like me, you've been in the game a (long) while, Saturday might well have brought to mind a very old joke.

A visitor has got himself lost in the middle of nowhere. He spots a man on the street and asks him how to get to the railway station. “Well,” the helpful local says. “If I were you, I wouldn’t start from here.”