Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Carr
premium

The Super Saturday debate is over for another year - and still it's the problem no-one has a clue how to fix

David Carr with an old hand's view on 'Super Saturday'

author image
Reporter
Comanche Brave: won the July Cup for Donnacha O'Brien and Billy Loughnane
Comanche Brave won the July Cup at Newmarket on "Super Saturday"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

You say you want a revolution. Well, you know, we all want to change the world.

If, like me, you've been in the game a (long) while, Saturday might well have brought to mind a very old joke.

A visitor has got himself lost in the middle of nowhere. He spots a man on the street and asks him how to get to the railway station. “Well,” the helpful local says. “If I were you, I wouldn’t start from here.”

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inDavid Carr

Last updated

iconCopy
more inDavid Carr
more inDavid Carr