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OpinionDavid Carr
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The Super Saturday debate is over for another year - and still it's the problem no-one has a clue how to fix
David Carr with an old hand's view on 'Super Saturday'
Comanche Brave won the July Cup at Newmarket on "Super Saturday"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
You say you want a revolution. Well, you know, we all want to change the world.
If, like me, you've been in the game a (long) while, Saturday might well have brought to mind a very old joke.
A visitor has got himself lost in the middle of nowhere. He spots a man on the street and asks him how to get to the railway station. “Well,” the helpful local says. “If I were you, I wouldn’t start from here.”
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more inDavid Carr
- While astronauts reach the moon and World Cups are won, the BHA is still getting organised
- Epsom for everyone! The Derby festival's best stories weren't the Classics - it was who won first
- York's Dante festival is a talent showcase but downgrading this race seems a misstep
- Move with the times - the Grand National may have changed but so has everything
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