The smart way to back Fact To File and Inothewayurthinkin for Cheltenham repeats - plus a 25-1 tip for the Pertemps Final

Later in this column, I’ll be recommending a 25-1 bet for the Pertemps Final at the Cheltenham Festival. What I’d never be able to advise, of course, is a double on the horse in question and their trainer to top the standings at the meeting, because you’d be refused the bet; if the first wins, the second becomes more likely, meaning they are contingent events.

Every so often, you hear a punter crying foul because their successful treble on Manchester City to win the Premier League, Erling Haaland to be top scorer and Pep Guardiola to be named manager of the season has been settled as singles. Unless cashiers are alert, bets like this are all too easily accepted, and it’s only when one cops that the issue of contingent bets is brought back into the spotlight.

But those of us who play the ante-post markets enjoy pushing the boundaries a little by betting on the kind of contingent events that bookmakers don’t treat as contingent events.