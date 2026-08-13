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The Shergar Cup does not need to be everyone's cup of tea to deserve its place in the calendar
Oli Barnard welcomes the fact that for one Saturday a year racing offers something different
For one day of the year, British racing does something different. The Shergar Cup might not be to everyone’s taste, but after covering it for the second year in a row I am increasingly convinced it deserves its place in the calendar.
People are quick to criticise it, lamenting the team aspect or saying there is no interest from a punting perspective. "Pointless", "rubbish", "a waste of time" and "nobody wants it" were among the complaints I saw on social media.
I cannot for the life of me understand why people are so anti-Shergar Cup, or what is gained from getting angry about it.
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Published on inOliver Barnard
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