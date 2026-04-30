Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
20:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

The seismic event in British history that put a stop to racing for two weeks - with big owners cast in the role of villains

The Racing Post historian remembers the General Strike of 1926 and what it meant for the sport

author image
Racing statistician
Striking engineers crossing Blackfriars Bridge, London, on a march to Memorial Hall
Striking engineers crossing Blackfriars Bridge, London, on a march to Memorial HallCredit: Getty Images

Next week marks the centenary of the General Strike, a seismic event in British history which caused all race meetings to be cancelled for two weeks in May 1926.

Britain's only general strike was called by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in support of coal miners, who refused a demand from the pit-owners that they accept lower wages and longer hours.

In the first two full days of the strike (May 4-5), the Chester meeting went ahead, with Steve Donoghue riding a treble. Gordon Richards, who had claimed the first of his 26 championships the previous year, failed to ride a winner and would miss the rest of the season with life-threatening tuberculosis.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJohn Randall

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJohn Randall
more inJohn Randall