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The seismic event in British history that put a stop to racing for two weeks - with big owners cast in the role of villains
The Racing Post historian remembers the General Strike of 1926 and what it meant for the sport
Next week marks the centenary of the General Strike, a seismic event in British history which caused all race meetings to be cancelled for two weeks in May 1926.
Britain's only general strike was called by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in support of coal miners, who refused a demand from the pit-owners that they accept lower wages and longer hours.
In the first two full days of the strike (May 4-5), the Chester meeting went ahead, with Steve Donoghue riding a treble. Gordon Richards, who had claimed the first of his 26 championships the previous year, failed to ride a winner and would miss the rest of the season with life-threatening tuberculosis.
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Published on inJohn Randall
Last updated
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