The right constitution: these are the miracle horses who do it year after year

It's Constitution this and Constitution that these days – think River and Hill, and what they have won and where they are going to run next.

But what about another constitution, the one where it's all about the physical make-up and toughing it out year after year.

Having a good constitution means an athlete, for example, can keep performing when things get tough and the years keep rolling by – think Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi.