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OpinionPaul Fielder
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The right constitution: these are the miracle horses who do it year after year

Paul Fielder on the select band of British and Irish winners who have won at least one race in ten consecutive years

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Accidental Agent and Charlie Bishop en route to Group 1 glory at Royal Ascot
Accidental Agent: was one of the toughest horses to win a Group raceCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

It's Constitution this and Constitution that these days – think River and Hill, and what they have won and where they are going to run next.

But what about another constitution, the one where it's all about the physical make-up and toughing it out year after year.

Having a good constitution means an athlete, for example, can keep performing when things get tough and the years keep rolling by – think Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi.

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