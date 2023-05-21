The One Show snub underlines the need for racing to tick all welfare boxes

The most significant action at Newbury on Saturday did not take place on the racecourse. To understand why, we must consider the programme broadcast at 7pm on BBC1 five days a week.

Since its launch in 2006, The One Show has been hugely successful as the vehicle launching the BBC's weekday primetime output. It mixes the serious and funny, attracts an array of high-profile guests and tells stories that are watched by millions each evening.

In 2008, at a time when the BBC still held the rights to most of British racing's crown jewels, Clare Balding fronted a series for The One Show that chronicled the story of McKelvey, a chaser returning to the Grand National after finishing lame when a valiant second in 2007. The BBC even installed a camera in the horse's stable, enabling viewers to watch him throughout the day. McKelvey became The One Show's pet.