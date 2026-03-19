The Mourne Rambler was my Cheltenham highlight - and it all dates back to my special couple of hours with Noel Meade

In August 2005 I went on a busman's holiday to Ireland and visited Tu Va stables, the home of Noel Meade.

I wanted to conduct a stable tour with the great man for a forthcoming Racing & Football Outlook Jumps Annual and decided I would get more out of it by visiting the yard rather than through a phone call.

Having arrived a shade apprehensively around lunchtime, I went on to spend the most fantastic couple of hours in Meade’s company, during which he took the time and trouble to unbolt every single stable door and show me round, including the enigma that was Harchibald.