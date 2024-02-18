'The last man standing wins' - Harry Fry and Aidan Coleman believe British jump racing has a big problem
Nobody will use the handicap hurdle that closed Chepstow's late January card as a tool for promoting the sport. The beginners' chase staged at Aintree on Becher Chase day was no less ugly. Both races were gruelling for those competing and watching. They may also highlight a serious issue afflicting British jump racing.
Harry Fry certainly thinks so and Aidan Coleman agrees. Two of the sport's leading participants are adamant the pace of races in Britain is often far too strong, resulting in unnecessarily arduous slogs. They might even serve to accentuate Ireland's dominance over Britain.
Fry was personally involved in the Chepstow contest, a two-and-a-half-mile event with a 105 rating ceiling. The trainer ran the November Exeter winner Danton, who proved unable to lay up under Jonathan Burke in a low-grade event run at a furious gallop, particularly given the heavy ground. Eight of the 12 runners were pulled up.
Published on 18 February 2024inLee Mottershead
Last updated 16:24, 18 February 2024
