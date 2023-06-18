Racing Post logo
OpinionLee Mottershead
The King is coming to Royal Ascot - and here's why that really matters

Lee MottersheadSenior writer
The King and Queen are expected to be at Ascot throughout the royal meeting - an outcome that would be significant for the sport
One of the most significant results at Royal Ascot will be recorded before the runners in Tuesday's opening Queen Anne Stakes have entered the paddock.

For those reading this column, and equally for the person writing it, the royal meeting is about the racing. It is about the 35 ridiculously competitive contests that make up the greatest Flat festival in the world. It is about watching some of the sport's finest horses and jockeys competing on our most celebrated racecourse. It is about worrying whether your Hunt Cup selection is drawn away from the early pace.

For me and for you, Royal Ascot is about the sport, not the frivolous accoutrements. There is, however, nothing frivolous about the royal bit of Royal Ascot. It is a connection that has historically been vital to the meeting's success as a racing event and its standing in the national and global consciousness. It is also a contributing factor to why so many tickets are sold.

Published on 18 June 2023
