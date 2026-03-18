Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionRuth Jefferson
premium

The importance of Go North weekend for all participants - and my best chance of a winner

Trainer Ruth Jefferson looks forward to three days of competitive racing

The finish to the Scottish Triumph Hurdle won by Made U Blush
Musselburgh stages the first day of Go North weekend on FridayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

This weekend is a key one for all trainers in the north with the Go North Series Finals taking place across three days.

The finals at Musselburgh on Friday, Kelso on Saturday and Carlisle on Sunday are great because you are giving horses who don't normally have the opportunity a chance to win a nice prize.

They aren't the types for Cheltenham or Aintree, they are solid handicappers running at the same level year in, year out and it gives them a shot at a good pot. Whether you are a trainer, owner or jockey, everybody who wins one of those races will go away happy.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRuth Jefferson

Last updated

iconCopy