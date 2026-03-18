The importance of Go North weekend for all participants - and my best chance of a winner

This weekend is a key one for all trainers in the north with the Go North Series Finals taking place across three days.

The finals at Musselburgh on Friday, Kelso on Saturday and Carlisle on Sunday are great because you are giving horses who don't normally have the opportunity a chance to win a nice prize.

They aren't the types for Cheltenham or Aintree, they are solid handicappers running at the same level year in, year out and it gives them a shot at a good pot. Whether you are a trainer, owner or jockey, everybody who wins one of those races will go away happy.