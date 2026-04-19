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The grand old horse who came back from the brink is an inspiration to all - especially those of us who fall over a lot
Call My Bluff was a hugely popular winner of a Newbury handicap on Friday
In this lovely spring crossover period, fans of the sport get to enjoy top-quality Flat and jump racing at the same time.
My head must still be fixed mainly on the jumps because I had a heavy fall on Friday. Luckily, I emerged intact and even went home smiling, in no small part thanks to a fabulous old horse and one of his adoring owners.
I have a habit of falling over and a tendency to break bones, the two things being directly connected to each other. Before the latest incident, the most recent tumble had occurred in Melbourne, where the staff at St Vincent's Hospital could not have been nicer. On that occasion, my downfall had quite literally been caused by a wet manhole cover. Excessively wet underfoot conditions were once again responsible for Friday's predicament.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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