The government and bookmakers are both failing punters - as the Westminster debate reminded us
The Westminster Hall debate was not a waste of time but too much time was wasted.
For just over two and a half hours, one member of parliament after another spoke good sense about why regulating gambling through affordability checks is damaging and self-defeating.
Minister Stuart Andrew heard a series of impassioned addresses that bordered on pleas and was told in simple terms why affordability checks are wrong pragmatically and in principle, but when he concluded the debate most MPs might have wondered why they had bothered.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 March 2024inLee Mottershead
Last updated 14:00, 3 March 2024
- Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen
- 'The last man standing wins' - Harry Fry and Aidan Coleman believe British jump racing has a big problem
- ‘Pathetic’ restrictions on punters are doing massive damage to racing - and the sport’s leaders are complicit
- Do attendance falls suggest British jumping is losing popularity - or are racecourses to blame?
- One very simple change could make a positive difference to the Grand National
- Affordability debate highlights support in parliament for racing's cause - now the government must finally start to listen
- 'The last man standing wins' - Harry Fry and Aidan Coleman believe British jump racing has a big problem
- ‘Pathetic’ restrictions on punters are doing massive damage to racing - and the sport’s leaders are complicit
- Do attendance falls suggest British jumping is losing popularity - or are racecourses to blame?
- One very simple change could make a positive difference to the Grand National