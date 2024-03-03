Racing Post logo
OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

The government and bookmakers are both failing punters - as the Westminster debate reminded us

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Average racecourse attendances showed a small increase in 2023
Punters simply want to be laid a fair bet and the right to gamble without onerous state interferenceCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The Westminster Hall debate was not a waste of time but too much time was wasted.

For just over two and a half hours, one member of parliament after another spoke good sense about why regulating gambling through affordability checks is damaging and self-defeating. 

Minister Stuart Andrew heard a series of impassioned addresses that bordered on pleas and was told in simple terms why affordability checks are wrong pragmatically and in principle, but when he concluded the debate most MPs might have wondered why they had bothered.

Published on 3 March 2024inLee Mottershead

Last updated 14:00, 3 March 2024

