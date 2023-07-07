The Eclipse is being sold short - but new bonus scheme might be the answer

There was much hand-wringing on Thursday morning when the final field for the Coral-Eclipse Stakes was revealed, Anmaat’s badly timed setback leaving us with the joint-smallest line-up in the race’s history.

Luckily, we still have a tantalising clash between Emily Upjohn and Paddington, but that this comes just two years after that unwanted record had been set in 2021 is a blow to the race's prestige.

Some of the major root causes – inadequate prize-money and the constant drip of talent being lured overseas – do not have quick fixes, but are there some small changes which can be implemented to help make this event, the first major meeting point for three-year-olds and older horses, more attractive than it already should be?