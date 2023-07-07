Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
The Eclipse is being sold short - but new bonus scheme might be the answer

Sam HendryDigital journalist
This year's four-runner Eclispe field matches that of the 2021 running won by St Mark's Basilica
This year's four-runner Eclipse field matches that of the 2021 running won by St Mark's BasilicaCredit: Alan Crowhurst

There was much hand-wringing on Thursday morning when the final field for the Coral-Eclipse Stakes was revealed, Anmaat’s badly timed setback leaving us with the joint-smallest line-up in the race’s history.

Luckily, we still have a tantalising clash between Emily Upjohn and Paddington, but that this comes just two years after that unwanted record had been set in 2021 is a blow to the race's prestige. 

Some of the major root causes – inadequate prize-money and the constant drip of talent being lured overseas – do not have quick fixes, but are there some small changes which can be implemented to help make this event, the first major meeting point for three-year-olds and older horses, more attractive than it already should be?

Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 7 July 2023
