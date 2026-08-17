The Ebor needs another apprentice star – and this riding find could be the one

There was a time not long ago when apprentice jockeys dominated Saturday's Ebor. Between 2011 and 2017, four of the seven winners of Europe's most valuable Flat handicap were ridden by claimers and in the year of Heartbreak City and Adam McNamara in 2016, the first three home were all partnered by apprentices.

The big players have wrested back control recently, with Frankie Dettori (twice), Billy Lee and William Buick responsible for the last four winners, while only a handful of apprentices have been given the opportunity in the York highlight.

An Ebor mount might prove out of reach for in-form apprentice Conor Whiteley, but it is hoped the riding find of 2026 gets the chance to showcase his talent at some point during the four-day meeting.