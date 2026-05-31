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The Derby needs you! The King and Queen are actively backing our greatest race - now it’s on the rest of us to do the same
Epsom is expected to look busier and better when the premier Classic is staged in front of the monarch on Saturday
Pray for the weather. If it is kind, or at the very least if it is not cruel, the desperately needed revival of Derby day should begin on Saturday.
Twelve months ago Epsom's new general manager Jim Allen spent the night before the most prestigious contest in the British Flat calendar learning about contingency plans in the event of racing being abandoned. The yellow weather warning that predicted thunderstorms and hail proved to have more bark than bite but the grim forecast must have been a factor in the depressingly small number of people who saw Lambourn join the most coveted of racing's rolls of honour.
Thankfully, the Jockey Club has not relied on that as an excuse or comfort blanket. Vital action has been taken. On Saturday we are set to see that it has made a difference.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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