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The Derby is next for Benvenuto Cellini - but I've never been more certain he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner

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Benvenuto Cellini: he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner
Benvenuto Cellini: looks an ideal candidate for the 2026 Breeders' Cup TurfCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

They say you should never wish away the year, but that's exactly what I'm going to do. I already know the winner of the 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf.

It will be Benvenuto Cellini. I can hear the groans already: that's no outlandish pick to trumpet, he's not even a Group 1 winner yet, let him win the Derby first. But I've never been more certain he is the perfect horse for it.

There is of course a long way to go to see if he even makes it to the US in the autumn, but I'll put my head above the parapet to say we saw a champion in-waiting at Chester's May meeting last week. 

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Published on inMatt Rennie

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