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The Derby is next for Benvenuto Cellini - but I've never been more certain he is your 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf winner
They say you should never wish away the year, but that's exactly what I'm going to do. I already know the winner of the 2026 Breeders' Cup Turf.
It will be Benvenuto Cellini. I can hear the groans already: that's no outlandish pick to trumpet, he's not even a Group 1 winner yet, let him win the Derby first. But I've never been more certain he is the perfect horse for it.
There is of course a long way to go to see if he even makes it to the US in the autumn, but I'll put my head above the parapet to say we saw a champion in-waiting at Chester's May meeting last week.
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Published on inMatt Rennie
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