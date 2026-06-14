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The Derby in July? Royal Ascot shows what can be achieved with bold ambition, so maybe it's not a total pipe dream
For all that British racing has its problems, it still has the finest race meeting in the world.
The sport's current calamity list is long, and what follows by no means exhausts it, but there is the financial battering being caused by affordability checks, a governance crisis that has forced the BHA to appoint yet more headhunters and a worrying recent trend for large holes to start appearing on racecourses. It even rained again on Derby day.
We can, however, get a tad caught up in the rough stuff, thereby forgetting all that is good.
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Published on inLee Mottershead
Last updated
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- The Derby experience on the Hill dampened spirits - but it was still undoubtedly a net win for Epsom and the sport
- The Derby needs you! The King and Queen are actively backing our greatest race - now it’s on the rest of us to do the same
- DJ sets, Group 1s and 10,000 young fans - French racing faces a severe crisis but its Thursday revolution offers real hope
- A day that could ruin lives, enrich criminals and damage a great British industry - unless Gambling Commission board members choose to be heroes
- Charlie Appleby was right to question his Classic crop - he was equally right to believe in Notable Speech