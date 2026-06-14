The Derby in July? Royal Ascot shows what can be achieved with bold ambition, so maybe it's not a total pipe dream

For all that British racing has its problems, it still has the finest race meeting in the world.

The sport's current calamity list is long, and what follows by no means exhausts it, but there is the financial battering being caused by affordability checks, a governance crisis that has forced the BHA to appoint yet more headhunters and a worrying recent trend for large holes to start appearing on racecourses. It even rained again on Derby day.

We can, however, get a tad caught up in the rough stuff, thereby forgetting all that is good.