- More
The day Jack Ramsden walked into my yard in Newmarket and inspired one of my best ever betting coups
I couldn’t be any happier for Michael Wigham, whose four successive winners last week were welcome relief given the Newmarket-based trainer says he's basically been “working for nothing” in the current financial climate.
I’ve been there, trying to eke out a living training horses at HQ, and I suspect one of the few ways of sustaining ourselves back then – landing a healthy touch – is also a lot harder for current trainers like Wigham thanks to the ill-advised interventions of the Gambling Commission.
One of my best touches owed a considerable debt to the great Jack Ramsden. He called me out of the blue; his wife Lynda had recently retired from training and he said he might consider sending me a horse. I was very flattered. Ramsden’s reputation as an astute judge and a sharp mind went before him.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPatrick Gilligan
Last updated