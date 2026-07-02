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Opinion
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The day Jack Ramsden walked into my yard in Newmarket and inspired one of my best ever betting coups

I couldn’t be any happier for Michael Wigham, whose four successive winners last week were welcome relief given the Newmarket-based trainer says he's basically been “working for nothing” in the current financial climate.

I’ve been there, trying to eke out a living training horses at HQ, and I suspect one of the few ways of sustaining ourselves back then – landing a healthy touch – is also a lot harder for current trainers like Wigham thanks to the ill-advised interventions of the Gambling Commission.

One of my best touches owed a considerable debt to the great Jack Ramsden. He called me out of the blue; his wife Lynda had recently retired from training and he said he might consider sending me a horse. I was very flattered. Ramsden’s reputation as an astute judge and a sharp mind went before him.

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Published on inPatrick Gilligan

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