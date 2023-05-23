The curious case of Marco Botti - and how a new staying star may herald a return of the good times
Trainers go in and out of fashion all the time but Marco Botti falling out of favour has been puzzling to say the least.
It was good to see Botti back in the limelight at York last week when he ended a spell in the wilderness with Giavellotto's surprise success in the Yorkshire Cup. It was a first domestic Group win for the trainer in five years since, coincidentally, he registered two in the space of two days on the Knavesmire in July 2018.
The previous month the trainer had struck at Royal Ascot with Duke of Cambridge winner Aljazzi, at which stage there was no sign of the tougher times to come.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in