OpinionAnother View
The curious case of Marco Botti - and how a new staying star may herald a return of the good times

author image
Andrew DietzReporter
Marco Botti: trainer of Giavellotto
Marco Botti: former big-race regular has had "a couple of quiet years" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Trainers go in and out of fashion all the time but Marco Botti falling out of favour has been puzzling to say the least.

It was good to see Botti back in the limelight at York last week when he ended a spell in the wilderness with Giavellotto's surprise success in the Yorkshire Cup. It was a first domestic Group win for the trainer in five years since, coincidentally, he registered two in the space of two days on the Knavesmire in July 2018.

The previous month the trainer had struck at Royal Ascot with Duke of Cambridge winner Aljazzi, at which stage there was no sign of the tougher times to come.

Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 14:41, 23 May 2023
