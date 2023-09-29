The big Arc anomaly: why does Ireland struggle so badly in Europe's biggest race?

Let's kick off with a quiz question this week; a really tough one which will test even John Randall and Ted Walsh. Four Irish trainers have been represented in the Arc this century: Aidan O'Brien, John Oxx and Dermot Weld make up three of them, but who is the fourth?

Jim Bolger, surely? Wrong; New Approach went the Champion Stakes route rather than being aimed at the Arc in 2008. Jessica Harrington maybe? Wrong again. Has Joseph O'Brien had one in there over the last few years? No, not yet. Kevin Prendergast? No; Oscar Schindler wasn't this century, he was third to Helissio in 1996. Getting old, aren't we? Did Tommy Stack have a runner at some stage? How about Mick Halford? Willie Mullins or Noel Meade? Wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong again.

It's time to put you out of your misery. The answer is actually Luke Comer. Yes, the trainer who has made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently ran 200-1 rag Chimes At Midnight in the 2001 Arc won by Sakhee. He trailed in last of the 17 runners under Wayne Smith and was beaten more than 80 lengths.