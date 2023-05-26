The 2,000 Guineas form is desperately ordinary - and that points me to a big each-way play at the Curragh

I'm hoping to rocket out of the stalls on Saturday and hopefully I won't be caught either. Unquestionable is unquestionably the best bet of the entire weekend in Ireland or Britain and he runs in the very first race at the Curragh – the Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Maiden ().

Even though he was a beaten favourite on his debut at the start of the month, he still shaped with plenty of promise and going up a furlong in trip on a quicker surface should ensure a much improved display from the exciting son of Wootton Bassett.

That third to stablemate His Majesty is still the best form of the two in the race with previous runs to their name, and my guess is that it will take a newcomer of serious quality to beat him. I shall be wagering accordingly.