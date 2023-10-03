Tempers are getting frayed as the wait for the new-look 2024 fixture list continues

The problem with major new projects is that things do not always go to plan and timetables slip.

There are plenty of examples that spring to mind, such as London's Elizabeth Line opening in 2022 just the five years later than was originally planned, not to mention the unholy mess that is HS2.

As projects go, British racing's new-look fixture list for 2024 is of a much smaller order of magnitude in monetary terms than those two schemes. More's the pity. Nor is it going to be derailed completely – next year's schedule has got to be published at some point soon – but it is taking longer than expected and the budget has yet to be agreed.