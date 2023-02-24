Take on hot favourite Boothill with one of my strongest weekend fancies at Kempton

The Jonbon form goes on trial at Kempton on Saturday as Boothill, the horse who chased him home in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown in December, is favourite for the Coral Pendil Novices' Chase () on an intriguing card at Kempton.

I don't fancy Boothill, though. Indeed, one of my strongest fancies of the entire weekend is running against him in Datsalrightgino, who looks terrific value to me at around 3-1 and I will be investing in him heavily.

Jamie Snowden's consistent seven-year-old ran an absolute blinder when chasing home the high-class Stage Star on his most recent outing in a hot Cheltenham handicap last month and a repeat of that should suffice here.