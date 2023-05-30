Superlatives running dry for Ryan Moore after two more masterpieces on Irish Guineas weekend

Fresh superlatives to describe Ryan Moore's expertise were running dry after the jockey again displayed his tactical prowess on two Aidan O'Brien colts putting in a career-best on Irish Guineas weekend.

According to the stopwatch in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, the 35.5sec took to complete the final three furlongs was quickest on a card including three six-furlong contests, notably the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes. While one would have to delve much deeper to ascertain whether this reflects well on Paddington, it does hammer home one point – it was a speed test.

Paddington didn't begin his race in a manner conducive to taking advantage of such a scenario as he was slowly away from stall three, but Moore was typically unperturbed and held his partner together before gently easing his mount through a gap between stablemate Cairo and Hi Royal. By the first bend he was in the most advantageous position, leading the chasing pack and only a length off Oisin Murphy and Hi Royal, ready to utilise his burst of pace whenever it suited.