Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:23 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:23 EpsomHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionCraig Thake
premium

Summers are getting hotter and field sizes on turf are suffering - we need to be artificial in our thinking

Derby day was the last time there was any significant rain for much of the southern half of Britain

author image
Head of data (technical & development)
The watered Flat course at Ascot for the Shergar Cup was quite the contrast with the straw-like jumps track
The watered Flat course at Ascot for the Shergar Cup was quite the contrast with the straw-like jumps trackCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Watching the racing at Ascot last weekend, it was hard not to notice the sorry state of the jumps course, and I am sure it will look much the same at Newbury on Saturday.

It seems inevitable it will require rain of biblical proportions to get Ascot’s jumps course ready for the start of its season at the end of October. Cheltenham is due to start its campaign before then and it will be interesting to see what that looks like.

Derby day was the last time there was any significant rain for much of the southern half of Britain. I know that because I went for a walk that morning and got soaked, yet I've stayed bone dry ever since.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inCraig Thake

Last updated

iconCopy
more inCraig Thake
more inCraig Thake