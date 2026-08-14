Summers are getting hotter and field sizes on turf are suffering - we need to be artificial in our thinking

Watching the racing at Ascot last weekend, it was hard not to notice the sorry state of the jumps course, and I am sure it will look much the same at Newbury on Saturday.

It seems inevitable it will require rain of biblical proportions to get Ascot’s jumps course ready for the start of its season at the end of October. Cheltenham is due to start its campaign before then and it will be interesting to see what that looks like.

Derby day was the last time there was any significant rain for much of the southern half of Britain. I know that because I went for a walk that morning and got soaked, yet I've stayed bone dry ever since.