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OpinionLee Mottershead
premium

The Derby experience on the Hill dampened spirits - but it was still a net win for Epsom and the sport

There is no denying that Derby day was inevitably impacted by the weather

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Racing writer of the year
Epsom was grey and wet on Saturday but a large crowd still assembled to watch the Derby
Epsom was grey and wet on Saturday but a large crowd still assembled to watch the DerbyCredit: Edward Whitaker

Short of having Sir Cliff Richard singing to sodden racegoers from the royal box, there really was little more the Epsom team could have done.

It is now 30 years since the valiant music legend delivered an impromptu and immediately iconic performance during a particularly rainy day at Wimbledon. In a bid to ensure this never happened again, the All England Club built a roof across Centre Court. 

Given the Jockey Club was given only three weeks by the local authority to assemble the Derby meeting site, it is highly unlikely that permission to construct a roof across Epsom racecourse will ever be granted.

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