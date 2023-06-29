Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Sorry, Ruby, but racing isn't football - and a VAR style of stewarding just wouldn't be as effective

author image
Jonathan HardingReporter
PJ McDonald: gave his account of riding Pyledriver to the stewards
The stewards question winning jockey PJ McDonald following his success on Pyledriver in the Hardwicke Stakes

Those of us who enjoy binge-watching the odd courtroom drama on Netflix (other streaming services are available) will have no doubt enjoyed the coverage of Royal Ascot last week.

With plenty of runners came plenty of in-running drama and everybody who watched along with ITV Racing was treated to a behind-the-scenes view of a few stewards' inquiries in races such as the King's Stand Stakes on Tuesday, the Coronation Stakes on Friday and the Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday.

A live feed of jockeys talking over replays of any race will not be for everybody – and jockeys would clearly rather be anywhere else – but the coverage did reignite a debate that always seems to crop up from time to time, with suggestions that hearing evidence from riders hoping to keep or claim a race is a waste of time and that the stewards should simply make a ruling.

Published on 29 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 29 June 2023
