Size matters - and it's no surprise small independent courses feel they have been drawn into fight for survival
Being small and independent makes for a stressful way of life, always fearing for the future even if you are not currently under attack.
For Jockey Club Racecourses and Arena Racing Company, the two major racecourse groups, the aim is to satisfy their boards that they are maximising the interests of their organisations and acting in a way they believe to be in the best overall interests of the sport. No criticism is intended of them.
But you can forgive small independents for fearing the actions of the two big groups and wondering how they might impact on their long-term future.
