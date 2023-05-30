Show us the money - crucial funding questions still remain over groundbreaking Premier racing concept
Questions about the future direction of British racing began to be answered last week as the BHA revealed the principles on which the changes to next year's fixture list will be based.
As ever with British racing, there was support from some parts of the industry for the ideas which suited that particular section, and criticism for those that didn't, the concept of Premier racing being a notable example.
Only the trial of six floodlit Sunday evening all-weather meetings appeared to receive a universal response from the sport, and that reaction was not particularly warm. Imagine how frosty it would have been if, as trainer Ralph Beckett told Nick Luck on Sunday, the trial was to be held over the 30 Sundays which he claimed had been the original plan.
