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She’s the €1.7 million filly who now looks like a bargain - and she’s surely Aidan O’Brien’s most likely Arc winner

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Features writer
Ryan Moore: "
Diamond Necklace sparkled at Goodwood last weekCredit: Getty Images

The Sussex Stakes had a bit of everything. It was fast, furious and tactical, with Bow Echo reaching deep into his core to pull the race from the fire.

We also saw Scandinavia scale new heights in winning the Goodwood Cup by eight and a half lengths. But the Gold Cup rematch was spoiled when Trawlerman was hampered by the riderless Amiloc, who helped Scandinavia post an extravagant winning distance by giving him something to chase throughout the final furlong.

Yet from a personal perspective, the abiding memory from this year’s Goodwood Festival was Diamond Necklace breezing away from Friendly Soul in the Nassau Stakes. It was Diamond Necklace’s sixth win from as many starts, the last four of them in Group 1 company. She is, quite simply, a filly to die for.

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Published on inJulian Muscat

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