'She has to be given a shot at Oaks glory' - Tom Segal reflects on Guineas weekend

If truth be told, I thought the 2,000 Guineas was a right old mess. It wasn't anyone's fault the rain came down in torrents and there was no doubt the best horse on the day won, but Classics aren't designed to be run in the mud and I'm not sure the form will be worth the paper it's written on.

Let's make one thing clear straight away, however. is a seriously good racehorse and what I especially like about him is that he does everything right. He doesn't pull, he travels, he quickens and, most importantly, he wins. There is a groundswell of opinion the third will turn the tables next time they meet, but I'm in no way convinced by that argument.

Yes, Royal Scotsman might have been inconvenienced by being drawn on the other side of the track, but he's been keen in nearly all his races and I don't fancy him getting past Chaldean in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot one bit.