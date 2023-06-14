Scandalous, misguided criticism of Sheila Lavery has to be one of the most idiotic sales pitches in history

Participating in the outrage Olympics has never really been my bag.

Most of the mindless and juvenile tittle-tattle that festers on social media doesn’t need any extra oxygen and the moral grandstanding that often follows in its wake would turn your stomach.

So much of the big talk, cheap shots and virtue-signalling that flourishes online is the sort of guff that was once confined to the four walls of a pub. Back in the days when such hostelries were about the only place you could impose your unsolicited views on unsuspecting others, most people accepted the terms of engagement, which were that inebriation or high spirits invoked a certain impunity. You’d want to come out with something fairly heinous for it to be held against you the following morning.