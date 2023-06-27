Racing Post logo
FeatureAnother View
Ryan Moore's tribute to retiring groom showed a warm heart and made Royal Ascot for me

author image
Paul FielderJournalist
Ryan Moore with groom Hazel Galloway after Beethoven's 2009 Dewhurst win. Also pictured (left to right), owners Derek Smith and Michael Tabor and trainer Aidan O'Brien
Ryan Moore with groom Hazel Galloway after Beethoven's 2009 Dewhurst victory - the jockey's first for Aidan O'BrienCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Ryan Moore might have had to relinquish centre stage to Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot last week, but he still ended the meeting as top jockey with six winners and eight second places – and he also provided one of the most touching moments after his Ribblesdale Stakes win on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart on Thursday.

Interviewed by Rishi Persad on ITV, Moore was eloquent and full of praise for his mount, who was completing a hat-trick with her clear-cut victory in the Group 2, but it was his reaction after the chat moved on to groom Hazel Galloway which was both surprising and spoke volumes of his knowledge and his . . . warm heart!

Persad asked Moore how important Galloway had been in Warm Heart's preparation, but the jockey instead pointed out she had been the groom who had led up his first winner for O'Brien back in 2009, when he landed the Dewhurst at Newmarket on 33-1 shot Beethoven.

Published on 27 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 27 June 2023
