Ryan Moore's tribute to retiring groom showed a warm heart and made Royal Ascot for me

Ryan Moore might have had to relinquish centre stage to Frankie Dettori at Royal Ascot last week, but he still ended the meeting as top jockey with six winners and eight second places – and he also provided one of the most touching moments after his Ribblesdale Stakes win on the Aidan O'Brien-trained Warm Heart on Thursday.

Interviewed by Rishi Persad on ITV, Moore was eloquent and full of praise for his mount, who was completing a hat-trick with her clear-cut victory in the Group 2, but it was his reaction after the chat moved on to groom Hazel Galloway which was both surprising and spoke volumes of his knowledge and his . . . warm heart!

Persad asked Moore how important Galloway had been in Warm Heart's preparation, but the jockey instead pointed out she had been the groom who had led up his first winner for O'Brien back in 2009, when he landed the Dewhurst at Newmarket on 33-1 shot Beethoven.