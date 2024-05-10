Ryan Moore is keeping the faith in this talented colt and so am I - he'll by carrying my cash on Saturday

Ryan Moore has stayed loyal to Illinois and so will I, despite having my fingers badly burned when he could finish only third at Leopardstown on his reappearance.

The Galileo colt returns to action in the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial (3.00) and I shall be getting stuck in again, hoping he can give Aidan O'Brien a seventh win in the Listed event.

This is the perfect place for Illinois to redeem himself after his Ballysax blowout. The improved ground conditions and the fact Moore rides again despite finishing behind his stablemate and one of his rivals The Euphrates on that occasion, means he should not be opposed in the latest Derby trial. He could prove to be a player at Epsom too.