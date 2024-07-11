Ruthlessness and a single-minded determination: why the next BHA boss should draw on the Starmer playbook

Reasons to be cheerful are not always thick on the ground for those with racing's future at heart, but a couple of recent big events offer hope for the way ahead.

Whatever the current difficulties, change for the better is always possible.

One of the (many) advantages of getting old is that England's Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands on Wednesday brought back memories of the clash between the two at the group stage of the World Cup in 1990.