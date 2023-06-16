Royal winner next week would bring the house down - but why no race for Charles?

Even though Queen Elizabeth II was unable to attend Royal Ascot last year, there was still the hope that she would get to grace the meeting at least one more time. Alas, it was not meant to be as one of racing’s greatest ambassadors died in September last year.

Over the years her colours were carried to success 24 times at the royal meeting, her first success coming 70 years ago in the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup with Choir Boy just weeks after her coronation.

How apt it would be if the same colours, now in the name of the King and Queen, were carried to success this week. Their Circle Of Fire is well fancied for the King Edward VII Stakes, but there has to be every chance that they might strike earlier in the week with Saga in the Royal Hunt Cup, a race in which he was an unlucky second 12 months ago.