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Royal Ascot doesn't need Ka Ying Rising - and it is absolutely right not to be drawn into a prize-money arms race
The Hong Kong superstar's absence is not unexpected and hardly the end of the world
How interesting to read this week that Ka Ying Rising, the seemingly unbeatable sprinter who is a star on the other side of the world, was literally a gift horse who cost his owners nothing. It is a detail to bear in mind when mulling over their decision to shut down talk of a tilt at Royal Ascot.
Michael Marais, the bloodstock agent who discovered the horse and sold him into David Hayes's yard, explained how it worked in a Racing Post story this week.
"This syndicate got a bad horse from us and when people get a bad horse, we give the people free horses," he said. "Ka Ying Rising was given free of charge to Ka Ying Syndicate because they had a bad horse. There was no money involved."
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Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
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