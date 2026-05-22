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OpinionDaniel Hill
premium

Reward the stayers for racing in Britain rather than the strayers who go pot-hunting abroad

Action needed to boost prize-money for Gold Cup-types

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Consent: connections opted to take in a race at Longchamp rather than stay close to home
Consent (left): connections opted to take in a race at Longchamp rather than stay close to home

No offence to Yarmouth, Nottingham and Catterick, but the midweek Flat action served up in Britain has been a bit underwhelming in the last few days – a plain egg sandwich compared to the more exciting treats we were relishing at Chester and York in the previous two weeks.

Longchamp's fixture on Thursday evening, featuring two Group 1s and a Group 3, was therefore warmly welcomed, but I was nevertheless left disappointed.

Not because there was a lack of quality – Daryz's victory in the Prix Aga Khan IV helped to whet the appetite for the Prince of Wales's Stakes – nor competition, as the Group 1 Prix Vicomtesse Vigier attracted a healthy turnout. My disappointment stemmed from the fact that, in a field of nine for the Vicomtesse Vigier, four of the runners were from Britain.

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