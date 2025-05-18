Racing's abysmal failure to promote Premier racedays makes it hard to be confident about new national marketing campaign

Something big will happen in British racing on Tuesday and, with due respect to the afternoon's programmed fixtures, it is highly unlikely to involve anything happening on the track at Lingfield, Nottingham or Southwell.

Three years after the sport's last national marketing campaign, and a number of weeks later than initial forecasts had predicted, the latest industry-wide effort to sell British racing on a mass scale is due to be launched.

It can be dangerous to take a view on something before you have seen it, as can be testified by those of us who backed France to win Eurovision even before the nation's song had been released, but on this particular subject it's already possible to provide some commentary.