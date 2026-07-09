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Racing is better than football - and the World Cup has shown us why
The overblown circus in North America has been predictable compared to racing's capacity to surprise
Racing has its problems, as we constantly remind ourselves, but at least we're not football. There's nothing like the biggest ever World Cup to ram home the message that, in spite of all our expectations at the outset, football is hopelessly unreliable as a source of entertainment.
If you're shaking your head, could that be because your team still has a chance of winning the thing? That's bound to skew anyone's perspective, but there are 40 sets of supporters now watching from the outside, and some of them are evidently feeling pretty jaundiced.
My team had the decency to return home at the earliest opportunity, like an introvert from a school disco. It's not what I was hoping for, but it means I can see the whole hopeless ballyhoo for what it is and not be distracted by dreams of glory.
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Published on inChris Cook
Last updated
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