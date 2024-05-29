Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 BeverleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 BeverleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAlan Sweetman
premium

Racing getting tailed off in Ireland's popularity stakes - few sports fans are aware of Epsom and still fewer will care

author image
Alan SweetmanFeatures writer
Bucanero Fuerte: narrowly won the Lacken Stakes at Naas
Naas received scant support for free admission initiativeCredit: Patrick McCann

Last weekend's Irish Guineas fixture at the Curragh faced a perfect storm, forced to compete for media and public attention with high-profile events in three major sports.

Against that background, one should certainly make some allowance. However, a combined attendance of 14,008 for a three-day Classic-featuring showpiece fixture at the country's premier racecourse, is a stark reminder of the uphill struggle the Curragh faces in rebuilding its profile in the wake of a revamp that cost an estimated €81.2million in combined private/public investment.

The previous Sunday, Naas – one of the most progressive tracks in the country and also located in the Kildare heartland of Flat racing – staged its Royal Ascot trials' day and provided free admission. The weather was good, the racing was interesting; the public response was disappointing, to say the least: around 2,000 according to sources.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

inAlan Sweetman

iconCopy
more inAlan Sweetman
more inAlan Sweetman