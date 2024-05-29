Racing getting tailed off in Ireland's popularity stakes - few sports fans are aware of Epsom and still fewer will care
Last weekend's Irish Guineas fixture at the Curragh faced a perfect storm, forced to compete for media and public attention with high-profile events in three major sports.
Against that background, one should certainly make some allowance. However, a combined attendance of 14,008 for a three-day Classic-featuring showpiece fixture at the country's premier racecourse, is a stark reminder of the uphill struggle the Curragh faces in rebuilding its profile in the wake of a revamp that cost an estimated €81.2million in combined private/public investment.
The previous Sunday, Naas – one of the most progressive tracks in the country and also located in the Kildare heartland of Flat racing – staged its Royal Ascot trials' day and provided free admission. The weather was good, the racing was interesting; the public response was disappointing, to say the least: around 2,000 according to sources.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Leopardstown's Derby Trial has fallen on hard times - but could Los Angeles be the one to revive its tradition?
- City Of Troy proves history repeats itself - his place in the annals hinges on Aidan O'Brien finding the route to redemption
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- Much-missed Maureen Mullins one of long line of notable women who left indelible mark on Irish racing life
- Leopardstown's Derby Trial has fallen on hard times - but could Los Angeles be the one to revive its tradition?
- City Of Troy proves history repeats itself - his place in the annals hinges on Aidan O'Brien finding the route to redemption
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- Cheltenham headlines belong to the winners but festival a reminder that there is honour in defeat
- Much-missed Maureen Mullins one of long line of notable women who left indelible mark on Irish racing life