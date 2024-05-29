Racing getting tailed off in Ireland's popularity stakes - few sports fans are aware of Epsom and still fewer will care

Last weekend's Irish Guineas fixture at the Curragh faced a perfect storm, forced to compete for media and public attention with high-profile events in three major sports.

Against that background, one should certainly make some allowance. However, a combined attendance of 14,008 for a three-day Classic-featuring showpiece fixture at the country's premier racecourse, is a stark reminder of the uphill struggle the Curragh faces in rebuilding its profile in the wake of a revamp that cost an estimated €81.2million in combined private/public investment.

The previous Sunday, Naas – one of the most progressive tracks in the country and also located in the Kildare heartland of Flat racing – staged its Royal Ascot trials' day and provided free admission. The weather was good, the racing was interesting; the public response was disappointing, to say the least: around 2,000 according to sources.