OpinionAnother View
premium

Racecourses are barking mad not to open their doors to dog owners more often

author image
Jack HaynesReporter
Fakenham is one of the few tracks in Britain where dogs are allowed on course
Fakenham is one of the few tracks in Britain where dogs are allowed on courseCredit: Edward Whitaker

Thinking outside the box will be key for racecourses to arrest the ongoing trend of declining attendances. There was evidence of just that at Warwick last month.

The West Midlands track hosted its third four-legged friend raceday on the Sunday before the Cheltenham Festival, promoting a family day out that does not preclude your beloved dog from attending.

The Pug Gold Cup – a half-furlong dash up the home straight that attracted a full field and continued sponsorship courtesy of Warwick firm Local Parking Security – was not to be missed and it was complemented by other canine proceedings during the seven-race card.

Published on 2 April 2023Last updated 14:19, 2 April 2023
