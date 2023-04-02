Racecourses are barking mad not to open their doors to dog owners more often

Thinking outside the box will be key for racecourses to arrest the ongoing trend of declining attendances. There was evidence of just that at Warwick last month.

The West Midlands track hosted its third four-legged friend raceday on the Sunday before the Cheltenham Festival, promoting a family day out that does not preclude your beloved dog from attending.

The Pug Gold Cup – a half-furlong dash up the home straight that attracted a full field and continued sponsorship courtesy of Warwick firm Local Parking Security – was not to be missed and it was complemented by other canine proceedings during the seven-race card.