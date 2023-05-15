Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
Race analysis has come a long way - and now we know our eyes weren't deceiving us with Savethelastdance

author image
Conor FennellyReporter
Savethelastdance: won by 22 lengths in the Cheshire Oaks
Savethelastdance: winner of the Cheshire OaksCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Race analysis has come a long way in recent times and I suspect those advances will rarely prove as valuable as they might when it comes to assessing Savethelastdance’s extraordinary victory in the Cheshire Oaks last week.

A 22-length victory in a Classic trial is always going to take a bit of unpacking and Savethelastdance's win warrants a greater level of scrutiny than most due to he soft ground.

Traditional form book methods could leave you feeling extremely cautious when it comes to taking the generally available 6-4 for her to follow up at Epsom.

Published on 15 May 2023Last updated 14:00, 15 May 2023
more inAnother View
