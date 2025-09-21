- More
Quantity is outpacing quality when it comes to our top sprints - as this season's shock results prove
Julian Muscat on the increase in the number of top-class events over the shorter distances
It has been a drab year for sprinters. No sooner has one stepped up to the Group 1 plate, looking promising in the process, than it falls back into the pack. They could just as well be numbers in a National Lottery draw.
With seven of the nine all-aged Group 1 sprints in Europe done and dusted, there have been seven individual winners. And with the going now turning against fast-ground horses, the chances are the last two will yield nine different winners for the first time since . . . well, 2023. And 2021 before that. And 2018 before that.
That would make it four times in the last eight years. It’s a dispiriting sequence that does little to warrant promoting sprints as an endearing feature of the sport, yet that is increasingly the way of it. There were five Group 1 sprints in Europe at the dawn of the new millennium. Now there are ten.
Julian Muscat
- Ryan Moore is in a class of his own - and his injury couldn't have come at a more painful time for his paymasters
- John Gosden’s assured handling of older horses shone brightly at York - but it’s a gloomy outlook for three-year-olds
- His laugh was as infectious as his love of life. Who would not want to work in an environment populated by the likes of Tommy Murphy?
- Racing's rich keep getting richer - but the dream is dying for everyone else
- No pace, no problem: how a madcap Eclipse ripped up the rulebook and showed that perceived wisdom can become convenient cliches
