Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:28 ListowelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:28 ListowelHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionKJulian Muscat
premium

Quantity is outpacing quality when it comes to our top sprints - as this season's shock results prove

Julian Muscat on the increase in the number of top-class events over the shorter distances

author image
Features writer
How many cheered? Time For Sandals was a surprise winner at Royal Ascot but is fancied on day four at Glorious Goodwood.
Commonwealth Cup: field sizes for "the 2,000 Guineas of sprinting" reflect the direction of travelCredit: Patrick McCann

It has been a drab year for sprinters. No sooner has one stepped up to the Group 1 plate, looking promising in the process, than it falls back into the pack. They could just as well be numbers in a National Lottery draw.

With seven of the nine all-aged Group 1 sprints in Europe done and dusted, there have been seven individual winners. And with the going now turning against fast-ground horses, the chances are the last two will yield nine different winners for the first time since . . . well, 2023. And 2021 before that. And 2018 before that.

That would make it four times in the last eight years. It’s a dispiriting sequence that does little to warrant promoting sprints as an endearing feature of the sport, yet that is increasingly the way of it. There were five Group 1 sprints in Europe at the dawn of the new millennium. Now there are ten.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inJulian Muscat

Last updated

iconCopy
more inJulian Muscat
more inJulian Muscat