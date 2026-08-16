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OpinionPeter Thomas
premium

Punting is a question with many right answers - just find the one that works for you

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Senior features writer
A busy betting ring on day two of Glorious Goodwood
The betting ring at Goodwood: where Peter Thomas likes to playCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Post's ongoing Fundamentals of Betting series is fascinating, isn't it? I'm particularly enjoying the bits where one expert comes up with a considered view based on razor-sharp expertise and decades of experience, immediately followed by another expert who puts up an entirely different considered view based on razor-sharp expertise and decades of experience.

It doesn't mean that either of them is a numpty, just that punting is a question with many correct answers, and as somebody who wants to make money from it, you have to choose your own, make sure that it works for you and then stick to it like a limpet with separation anxiety.

It can also help to find your own expert and stick to them, too. I think the best way is to gravitate towards somebody who shares some of your views and perhaps likes to bet in similar races – I take note of Robbie Wilders' opinions on short-term ante-post plays – who will reaffirm parts of your thinking but will also challenge your long-held beliefs and invite you to wonder if you're being a bit lazy or lax in your thinking.

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