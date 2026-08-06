Punting disasters and war stories reinforced a great lesson - talking about betting on horses is one of the best ways to spend your time

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The Racing Post has just launched an essential new series for serious punters, in which pro punters and the Post's sharpest minds have come together to discuss how they tackle some of the key aspects of racing.

The Fundamentals of Betting , produced by former racing writer of the year Chris Cook, will run across seven parts and the first part is available to read now , exclusively for subscribers to Racing Post + Ultimate .

Sometimes, work is just fun and it's been like that for me lately, working on a series exclusive for our that we have now begun to publish. It's intended to be a very readable discussion about what makes you choose a horse to back, and we've called it 'Fundamentals of Betting' because we had to call it something.

On reflection, 'A Bunch Of People Talk About Betting On Horses' would have been more accurate. Actually, we could call the whole publication that, if there was more room on the masthead.

It's been too long since I had a good chinwag with anyone about betting theory. You can get set in your ways in this game, doing the same thing again and again because it feels right.

So it was great to be told: "Seek out our experts and get them talking about what works for them when they're betting on horses." I learned a lot and had to rethink a few things but a lot of the fun comes from the tangents.

You can't talk about successful betting, in my experience, without the conversation veering unbidden into tales of disastrous betting or hilariously unlucky betting. Getting out the old war stories and giving them a spin round the paddock, that's what we were doing at times, and very therapeutic it was. That's how you get value out of a losing bet, by turning it into a story.

What's Up Boys came up in conversation, a good old grey I hadn't thought about in years. He was very popular in his day but I suppose the name might not mean much to younger readers because he narrowly missed out on his chance to put his name in lights forever as a Grand National winner.

The subject at this point was jumping ability and how much it matters when you're picking a horse. Paul Kealy spoke of how he was prepared to give chances to horses who were not natural jumpers on the grounds that they could improve and surprise the market, rather than sticking with the famously competent at short prices.

Keals cited What's Up Boys as an example, calling his jumping "a shambles" at various stages of his career. He was famous for passing a dozen rivals on the run-in to win the Coral Cup. The reason that was necessary was that he'd lost ground at almost every hurdle. He'd raced prominently to begin with.

So that was one point: for the right horse, you can still be interested, despite dodgy jumping technique. It does seem a bit weird that the only time I backed this particular dodgy jumper was in the Grand National, back in the days when those fences posed a serious challenge, but I got lucky and he went close.

What's Up Boys (left) jumps the last in the Grand National Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Anyway, for this series I got to chew over such things with some mighty brains: Tom Segal, our Pricewise tipster for as long as I can remember; Ross Brierley, our In The Know presenter; Martin Dixon, one of the game's most respected analysts and now a Post columnist; Keith Melrose, our betting editor; Steve Mellish, whose expertise is often shared through Racing TV; top bookie and punter Johnny Dineen; and paddock judge Ken Pitterson.

We talked about the things that turn their heads when it comes to choosing a horse. Is it all about raw ability, or do they pay attention to other factors as well? Is course form important, or a favourable draw? What impresses them in a trainer or jockey? Does the state of the going feature in their calculations?

I also picked the brains of Steffan Edwards, a Post analyst whose insights are to be found in our results section. Eons ago, when we were both new at Raceform, Steffan and I shared a house and would tramp across a couple of fields to the Blue Boar, talking of this and that and sometimes horses.

It was my introduction to arguing about racing, about what makes a difference and what's a total red herring. I still think Steffan is maybe the sharpest gambler I've ever met and my betting bank would be much healthier if I'd just copied his choices – but who does that?

What I learned then, and have not always remembered, is that punting is more of a social pursuit than might be expected. You learn a lot faster by testing your ideas against others and by hearing what they're up to.

A lot of us, maybe most of us, aren't lucky enough to be in that situation. As a teenager, I hardly knew anyone else who was gripped by racing and I was having to find my own way through the jungle.

My vision of a pro punter back then would have been the loneliest of lone wolves, keeping his ears shut and his eyes open at the races, grimly observing the follies of others from behind a solitary pillar. But five minutes with Alan Potts gave the contrary impression, of a gregarious gang of rivals who would quite often find themselves chewing the fat in the same pub, before or after racing.

Something of that atmosphere is what we're aiming at with Fundamentals of Betting. It's a chance to be in the room when ideas are being slung around by people who play this game constantly. I would listen to them every day, if I could.

Fundamentals of Betting

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