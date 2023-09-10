Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Phenomenon of football's transfer reveal video suggests there's scope for racing to do much better on social media

author image
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Fergal O'Brien:
Fergal O'Brien: big focus on social mediaCredit: Steve Davies

The headlines at the end of football's summer transfer window, which finally shut on September 1, focused on the staggering money being exchanged, but the window also provided a new phenomenon: the transfer reveal video.

For those not aware, these are essentially video clips breaking the news of a player’s signing by the club's media outlets – and the traditional image of a player with a pen and paper is most definitely a thing of the past. Creators have a freedom to announce news in any way they like, often tapping into popular culture to make something which is more widely discussed than the signing itself. 

More than 7.5 million people watched a Barbie-themed clip announcing the signing of Aaron Ramsey for Burnley, a reminder that social media is a mighty – and sometimes understated – weapon in the battle for interest.

Published on 10 September 2023Last updated 14:03, 10 September 2023
