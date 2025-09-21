Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Oisin Murphy may be out on his own but Cieren Fallon is riding high and two old allies could see him finish season with a flourish

Sam Hendry on a season to remember for the dual champion apprentice

author image
Assistant Audience editor
Ceiren Fallon celebrates Godwinson's Lincoln victory
Cieren Fallon: third in the Flat jockeys' championshipCredit: Edward Whitaker

Even before Oisin Murphy’s September spree, the jockeys’ championship had long been over as a contest.

The reigning champion's remarkable return of 28 winners from just 79 rides so far in September, a strike-rate higher than any he has recorded before during a month in which he has had more than 12 rides, has propelled him even further clear.

His continued ruthlessness in the saddle is akin to Erling Haaland grabbing five goals for Norway in a recent 11-1 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova – the game had long since ended as a contest but the goals kept coming against a dejected opponent.

