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Nostalgia beats form every time - and these colts retired too soon remain the hardest to forget
Julian Muscat goes down memory lane to remember some greats from yesteryear
When racing aficionados meet in the pub it is not long before the conversation turns to that most subjective of topics: who is the best racehorse you have ever seen?
It’s always an enjoyable evening even though it always ends the same way. Everybody has their say but nobody changes their minds. That’s because there is invariably context beyond any one horse that makes a moment special, and in that respect, nothing beats the nostalgia of our formative years.
Those years tend to be framed in gold leaf, and that came through when my colleague David Jennings took readers down memory lane last week after he had canvassed Post writers about their own personal favourites beyond Frankel and Sea The Stars.
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Published on inJulian Muscat
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