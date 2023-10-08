No-one has the right to win a handicap hurdle at Perth - Britain should welcome Irish raiders
One of the core values and maxims of sport is that no one person or team is entitled to win. To establish superiority, you need to fend off challengers; diluting this competition results in hollow victories and an unappealing product.
Last Wednesday, trainer Richard Newland met with senior figures within the BHA, including chief executive Julie Harrington, to argue the £6 million in prize-money won by Irish yards during the last British jumps season was damaging the sport in Britain.
Newland's primary concern was low-grade contests and he implored the BHA to "limit the ability of horses trained in Ireland to travel", presumably seeking to restrict the likes of Gordon Elliott and John McConnell, to name just two, from raiding Cartmel and Perth. Both trainers have saddled 11 winners in Britain this season, nine of them in handicaps.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- My eyes have been opened to Steve Cauthen's genius - and for that I have the Hall of Fame to thank
- All hail Westover: the underrated and fearlessly campaigned star who put together a remarkable body of work
- It took an age - but thanks to Vandeek the Flat season has finally come alive
- Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule
- Even 50 years on, Barry Hills's Arc achievement with Rheingold is still a remarkable moment to savour
- My eyes have been opened to Steve Cauthen's genius - and for that I have the Hall of Fame to thank
- All hail Westover: the underrated and fearlessly campaigned star who put together a remarkable body of work
- It took an age - but thanks to Vandeek the Flat season has finally come alive
- Curragh charity race leaves sour taste and greeted with widespread ridicule
- Even 50 years on, Barry Hills's Arc achievement with Rheingold is still a remarkable moment to savour